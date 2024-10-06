Red Sox $22.5 Million Target Could Be Dealt Opening Door For Trade
Could the Boston Red Sox circle back with a veteran starting pitcher this winter?
The Boston Red Sox were linked to every big-name player that even was somewhat available last winter. Boston tried to get multiple deals done to help the starting rotation. Things didn't necessarily work out in the Red Sox's favor, and they ended up just signing Lucas Giolito.
Boston's failed pursuits for other pitchers weren't from a lack of effort. The Red Sox were heavily to veteran starter Jordan Montgomery and seemed like a top option for him. Montgomery was holding out for a large deal and was offered a four-year pact by Boston but didn't want to join the club.
He instead landed a smaller deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and things didn't work out. The Diamondbacks owner even recently called Montgomery out. He has an option for the 2025 season worth $22.5 million that he likely will pick up, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman predicted that the club could look to trade him.
"D’backs owner Ken Kendrick telling Arizona Sports radio 98.7 that signing Jordan Montgomery was his 'horrible decision' and isn’t (general manager) Mike Hazen’s fault is simply reality," Heyman said. "Kendrick pushed for Montgomery after Eduardo Rodriguez came up lame.
"It shouldn’t necessarily be taken as a dig on Monty (6.23 ERA, middle reliever), though he did raise eyebrows there when he blamed his poor performance on 'conditions' when they play in a dome. Montgomery will surely pick up his $22.5 million player option despite conditions. Arizona won’t release him but could try to trade him."
Boston still needs another pitcher. If he becomes available, could the Red Sox give Arizona a call? It wouldn't be too shocking.
