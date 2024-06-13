Red Sox Star Expected To Be Traded To Contender In 'Inevitable' Move
The Boston Red Sox have floated around .500 this season but there still could be some major changes coming over the next few months.
Boston's bullpen has been a strength for the club this season and one of the biggest reasons why has been the performance of star closer Kenley Jansen. The four-time All-Star has a 2.91 ERA and 30-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 2/3 innings pitched this season. He also has racked up 10 saves.
Jansen joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2023 season after Boston had struggled in the closer position for multiple years and has been everything the club could've hoped for. He was an All-Star last season and is having possibly an even better season this year.
Although this is the case, he has been mentioned in trade rumors and a move "feels inevitable" at this point, according to the Boston Globe's Peter Abraham.
"Instead he’s a luxury item. In retrospect, the $32 million invested in Jansen probably should have been used to improve other parts of the team," Abraham said. "The trade deadline is July 30, which roughly coincides with when Liam Hendriks should be ready to come off the injured list. It feels inevitable that Jansen will be sent to a contender and Hendriks will become the closer."
This isn't the first time Jansen has been mentioned in trade rumors but with each passing day, it seems like a move is more and more likely no matter how the club plays.
Boston could look to add this summer but it sounds like Jansen will be on his way out of town no matter what happens.
