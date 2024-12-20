Red Sox Linked To Yankees $14 Million All-Star To Fix 'Revolving Door'
The Boston Red Sox's infield certainly has undergone some changes in recent years.
Rafael Devers has been steady at third base but pretty much every other position has been in flux. Xander Bogaerts was the long-term shortstop, but he's now with the San Diego Padres. Trevor Story was going to fill in, but has dealt with a plethora of injuries.
Story was actually a solution at second base before Bogaerts left, but now that position is certainly up in the air. First base now is manned by Triston Casas unless the team decides to trade him.
Heading into 2025, third base, shortstop, and first base all do seem set right now, barring a big addition.
Second base still is a massive question mark and MLB.com's Ian Browne proposed some solutions, including former New York Yankees All-Star Gleyber Torres.
"Not only is Dustin Pedroia one of the most accomplished players in Red Sox history, but he serves as a reminder of the revolving door the club has had at his position since he stopped playing regularly due to injuries at the end of the 2017 season," Browne said. "As the Sox embark on the 2025 season again facing uncertainty at second, here is a refresher on the madness that has taken place the past seven seasons...
"Gleyber Torres: The second baseman was a key cog for the Yankees in last year’s postseason, and he has some pop in his bat. Torres has belted at least 24 homers in a season four times in his seven-year career."
Torres is just 28 years old and has two All-Star nods under his belt. He made $14 million with New York in 2024 and is projected to get a three-year, $20 million deal by Spotrac. Should the Red Sox bring him to town?
