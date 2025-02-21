Red Sox Listed Among Early Trade Favorites For Cardinals $8.2 Million All-Star
As the 2025 regular season approaches, the Boston Red Sox's roster looks more solid from top to bottom than it has in years.
This winter, the Red Sox shored up their rotation with the acquisitions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. They also signed two-time All-Star Alex Bregman, who should provide right-handed pop while improving the infield defense regardless of whether he plays third base or second.
Only the bullpen lags behind as a potential weak spot. After blowing more saves than any other team in the second half of the 2024 season, the Red Sox lost reliable veterans Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, leaving the closer and setup roles as something of a mystery.
While there's talent on the roster (see: Liam Hendriks, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten), the Red Sox could still be due for upgrades to the bullpen as the season goes along. Typically, the trade deadline is the time to make the necessary adjustments.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer believes the Red Sox could be shopping at the top of the reliever market. On Friday, Rymer named Boston among the potential trade suitors for St. Louis Cardinals two-time All-Star Ryan Helsley, who will be a free agent after the 2025 season.
"Helsley has a 1.83 ERA across 152 appearances dating back to 2022," Rymer wrote. "Armed with a 100 mph fastball and a devastating slider, he was in the 97th percentile with his whiff rate in 2024."
"Health will be key for Helsley, who missed time because of knee surgery in 2021 and a forearm strain in 2023. But if he holds together, he's going to be a hot commodity. Potential Landing Spots: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies."
Unless the Cardinals somehow make a playoff push, it seems like Helsley will be one of the deadline's top prizes. He's making a reasonable $8.2 million coming off his 49-save campaign last year, and even the best relievers don't traditionally command huge prospect packages in their walk years.
Even if the Red Sox bullpen performs well early in the year, there's plenty to be gained by bringing in Helsley for the stretch run. Every win and every save matters when you're trying to erase a three-year playoff drought.
