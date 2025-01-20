Red Sox Loosely Linked To $11.5 Million World Series Champ As Tanner Scott Pivot
The Boston Red Sox can't keep missing out on all the top free agents they target.
This offseason more than ever before, the word has spread that the Red Sox are "interested" in every free agent, but can't get deals over the finish line. Sunday was just the latest example, as reported Red Sox target Tanner Scott signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Scott was the top name available on the relief pitching market this winter, so the dominoes should start to fall fairly quickly. There are several former All-Stars and World Series champions still available, but Boston must choose their target and act decisively in order to land him.
One right-hander who could step in and play a key role in the Boston bullpen is David Robertson, the 16-year veteran who starred in a setup role for the Texas Rangers last season. Though Robertson is entering his age-40 season, he's showing no signs of slowing down.
In a recent article, NESN's Gio Rivera speculated that Robertson could be the name the Red Sox wind up targeting following their failure to land Scott.
"Boston could turn its eyes to Robertson, who’s approaching his age 40 season, as a short-term addition to help enhance the bullpen’s depth," Rivera wrote. "The 2009 World Series champion most recently wrapped up a one-year stay with the Texas Rangers and notched a 3.00 ERA with two saves in 72 innings."
"Robertson wouldn’t be a bank-breaking signing either, which is always a plus."
Robertson struck out 99 batters in his 72 innings last season, showing he still has elite stuff after all the innings he's thrown in the big leagues. The Red Sox's biggest fault as a bullpen last season was a lack of strikeouts, so Robertson would make for a great addition.
After making $11.5 million on his one-year deal with the Texas Rangers last year, Robertson is likely going to cost something similar this time around. It's a worthwhile expenditure for the Boston front office should they choose to pursue it.
