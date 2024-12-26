Red Sox Loosely Linked To $65 Million Twins All-Star In Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Boston Red Sox are abiding by a philosophy that much of Major League Baseball has adopted in the age of elbow injuries: you can never have too much starting pitching.
Already this winter, the Red Sox have landed new ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, scooped up two-time All-Star Walker Buehler in free agency, and acquired injured lefty Patrick Sandoval as depth for after the All-Star break.
All three of those pitchers could help the Red Sox tremendously, but all also come with question marks. Crochet has volume concerns. Buehler had a brutal 2024 regular season before rebounding in the playoffs. No one knows what Sandoval will look like when he returns from Tommy John surgery.
So even though they may already have six big-league-quality starters on their roster, perhaps the Red Sox could look into bringing in one more sure thing. Especially, that is, if the Minnesota Twins are seriously considering dealing 2023 All-Star Pablo López.
On Wednesday, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors named the Red Sox as one of the top potential trade destinations for the Twins' workhorse.
"The Red Sox have now added three starters this winter... but Sandoval is recovering from Tommy John surgery, Buehler is a rebound candidate and they also have on the mend from his own UCL procedure," Adams said.
"Triston Casas' name has come up in the Red Sox’ talks with the Mariners. He’d be of interest to the Twins, who need affordable help at first base."
López, 28, has proven to be as effective at racking up innings and strikeouts as anyone in the game over the last few seasons. In two years with Minnesota, he has pitched 379 1/3 innings, racked up 432 total strikeouts, and has a solid 3.88 ERA with a 3.49 FIP.
At his best, López is an ace. At his worst, he's still a gamer who can keep the rotation afloat in case others get hurt. With three years and $65 million remaining on his contract, he's accessible to a team like the Red Sox who can afford to shoulder more payroll than the middle-market Twins.
Would the Red Sox really trade Casas for López? Quite possibly, if they were willing to dangle him in talks with the Seattle Mariners. It's a bold play, but one that has the potential to pay off.
