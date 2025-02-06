Red Sox, Yankees 'Could Make Sense' For Projected $450 Million Rival Slugger: Insider
The Boston Red Sox haven't spent nearly as much in free agency as fans were hoping they were this season. Is there hope that things could change next year?
Boston's biggest free-agent contract this winter is still the one-year, $21.05 million deal they gave starting pitcher Walker Buehler. But according to multiple reports, they offered $700 million for Juan Soto, who wound up accepting $765 million from the New York Mets.
It could be dangerous for Red Sox fans to get their hopes up again, but they may have little choice in the matter. Because with Spring Training on the horizon, some are already looking forward to the Red Sox's pursuits in the next free agency window.
Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be a free agent in a year's time, and for a Red Sox team that desperately needs right-handed power, he could be something of a savior. But they'll have to contend with at least one division rival if they want to sign him, and possibly two.
On a recent Bleacher Report livestream, insider Jon Heyman said that the Red Sox and Yankees could be the two main contenders for Guerrero's services if he hits the open market, and his contract could land in the $450 million range.
"I do think the Red Sox could make sense for Vlad," Heyman said. "The Yankees could make sense for Vlad if he becomes a free agent. But to me, coming off a great year, he's going to get great offers."
"If it's $450 (million), something like that, sign up. (He's) not Juan Soto. Great player. It'll be a fantastic deal, the second-greatest deal of all time, or third, depending on how you look at the Ohtani deal."
Guerrero will still be just 27 when the 2026 season gets underway, and he's already a four-time All-Star with a Most Valuable Player runner-up to his name. He had his best season since 2021 last year, putting up a .940 OPS and leading all firt basemen with 6.2 bWAR.
If the Red Sox were to sign Guerrero, they'd have to figure out how he fits (or if he fits) on the same team with fellow first baseman Triston Casas. The 25-year-old lefty is under contract for this year and three more, and when he's been at his peak, he's hit just as well as Guerrero; sometimes even better.
It's a lot to digest and the Red Sox still have a lot of time to do it. But if they were to win the Guerrero sweepstakes, it would restore a lot of faith with a fan base that wants to see Boston act like the big-market team they are again.
