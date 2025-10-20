Red Sox Lose 7-Year Veteran To Free Agency After Brief Cameo
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation was in flux all season, but even the most adventurous projections wouldn't have had José De León making an appearance.
De León, a seven-year big-league veteran who spent nearly the entire season in the rotation for Triple-A Worcester, was called up on the last day of the regular season to save the pitching staff from having to throw extra innings before the playoffs. But no one expected a guy with a 6.93 ERA in 75 1/3 innings in the minors to pitch as well as he did.
After allowing three earned runs to the Detroit Tigers and picking up the win in his lone start in a Red Sox uniform, it appears De León will look to parlay his one day of fame into a more fruitful opportunity for next season.
José De León elects free agency
On Monday, De León elected minor-league free agency, according to the transactions log on his official roster page. The move came as little surprise, as the Red Sox had already outrighted him off the 40-man roster on Thursday.
De León hadn't appeared in a major league game since 2023 before his final-day cameo with the Red Sox. He previously pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, and Minnesota Twins. The most innings he's ever pitched in a major league season was 18 1/3, back in 2021 for the Reds.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2023, De León returned to affiliated baseball with the Red Sox on a minor-league contract after a full year off in 2024. He had several stints on the development list this season, so he's truly on the fringes of sticking around in the upper levels of the minors.
It's too early to tell whether the righty's future lies with the Red Sox, or anywhere in affiliated ball, for that matter. But for now, De León's brief grip on the Fenway Park crowd can start fading into the obscurity of unique baseball trivia.
