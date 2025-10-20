Three Potential Red Sox Targets Who Could Still Win 2025 World Series
It's down to the final three, and the Boston Red Sox have long been relegated to their couches.
On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners will square off for the American League pennant, which the Red Sox have to feel like they could have won if they had just had a few more impact players on their side.
Well, maybe a good place to find those players would be from the rosters of the teams still playing. So as a thought exercise, here are players from each of those teams' rosters who might make a lot of sense for the Red Sox to pursue this winter.
Seattle Mariners - 3B Eugenio Suárez
Signing Eugenio Suárez to replace Alex Bregman as the starting third baseman is destined to wind up angering Red Sox fans everywhere. But signing Suárez as a hired gun to hit 40 home runs over the Green Monster next season? Yeah, we could get on board with that.
Suárez could play a bit of first base if a lefty took the mound, then spend most of his time at designated hitter. He's a one-dimensional slugger, as his on-base percentage crept below .300 by season's end, but as the whole world saw on Friday night, he can change an entire season with one swing of the bat.
Toronto Blue Jays - SP Shane Bieber
We know the Red Sox liked Bieber last offseason, but he wound up re-signing with the Cleveland Guardians and getting traded to the Blue Jays. After putting up a 3.67 ERA in nine regular season and postseason starts so far, he'll take the ball on Monday night in the game that determines whether the Blue Jays still have a shot at a ring.
Bieber wouldn't necessarily be the slam-dunk No. 2 starter the Red Sox seem to need, so this signing might not win universal approval. But like it or not, there's definitely a chance the prices for impact arms are so high that the Red Sox wind up making Bieber their most expensive addition.
Los Angeles Dodgers - RHP Michael Kopech
There were two directions to take with the Dodgers -- a reunion with Kiké Hernández, or a flier on an injured reliever. The first is tempting, given Hernández's playoff pedigree, but things seemingly ended poorly in Boston two years ago, and it seems like he'll be back in LA as long as the Dodgers will have him.
So that leaves either Kopech or Kirby Yates, and because it's a cooler story, let's say the Red Sox go after their own former prospect who helped them land Chris Sale in a blockbuster trade nine offseasons ago.
Kopech can still light up radar guns when healthy, and the Red Sox, who love velocity, could use another righty high-leverage option to complement Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten.
