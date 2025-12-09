Pete Alonso Has 'Great Interest' In Playing At Fenway Park, Red Sox Insider Says

Free agency is really starting to heat up around Major League Baseball right now.

On Tuesday alone, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly agreed to sign Kyle Schwarber to a five-year, $150 million deal. On top of that, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly agreed to sign All-Star closer Edwin Díaz to a three-year, $69 million pact.

The dam is starting to break and there are plenty of options out there for Boston still. Alex Bregman is the most familiar option for the organization after shining for the team in 2025. An option who didn't play for the team previously, but would thrive is former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. The rumors around Boston and Alonso are really starting to gain traction. It was reported on Monday that the club would be meeting with Alonso on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported on Blue Sky that a meeting hasn't happened yet, but is on the schedule.

Boston has been heavily tied to Pete Alonso

"Red Sox haven’t met with Alonso yet today. But it’s on the schedule," Abraham wrote. "Expectation is that Schwarber going back to Philly will open up the hitter market."

That's not all, though. Abraham also wrote that Alonso has "great interest" in playing at Fenway Park.

"Retaining Bregman is clearly the priority for the Red Sox. Sources inside and outside the organization agree on that," Abraham wrote. "Question is if they flex their financial muscles and stay in the mix for Alonso, who has great interest in playing at Fenway."

Alonso's agent, Scott Boras, also talked about the slugger and Fenway Park specifically on Tuesday, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

"The numbers illustrate that Pete hits really well there," Boras said. "Sees the ball well. Big man in small quarters, it's nice to be the redwood tree in the forest, I guess."

The rumor mill is turning and it's finally starting to result in real deals. Alonso and Bregman are the two to watch for the organization right now.

