Red Sox Lurking In $74 Million Blockbuster Sweepstakes, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox are looking everywhere to add talent to the organization.
Boston's biggest move of the offseason so far certainly has been landing Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. The Red Sox added a much-needed No. 1 starter but still has other holes. Boston still has been eyeing other top-tier starting options, per reports, including even Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes.
The Red Sox need to add more pop to the middle of the lineup and more bullpen help as well. Unsurprisingly, there's been a lot more chatter than actual moves made. The Red Sox have the means to pull off more big deals, but need to act quickly before someone else can.
Adding at least one right-handed slugger is a necessity. Boston's lineup was lefty-dependent last year and has lost its best right-handed hitter this offseason already in Tyler O'Neil. One player who has been floated as an option -- although it would cause logistical questions -- is St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.
Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three years and has been one of the best third basemen of his generation. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner certainly could add a jolt to Boston's lineup but what would the team do then with Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, and Mastaka Yoshida?
It's unclear, but the Red Sox at least have continued to "check in" with the Cardinals about a possible deal involving Arenado, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"The Houston Astros are serious contenders for Arenado," Woo said. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are not. The Boston Red Sox and (New York Yankees) (to an extent) continue to check in with the Cardinals, but it’s believed both organizations have higher roster priorities before pivoting to a potential Arenado deal. For example, even after acquiring Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox are still looking to add to their rotation. This takes precedence over other needs, such as adding a right-handed bat like Arenado."
If the Red Sox were to land Arenado, something would have to change with Devers, Casas, or Yoshida. Either Arenado would play third or first base. This would lead either Devers to move positions or Casas. The designated hitter position could be an option for someone like Devers. A trade involving Arenado seems like it would then lead to another deal involving either Casas or Yoshida unless either were included in the hypothetical Arenado swap.
All in all, it would be nice to bring Arenado to town even though he would bring questions. Boston seems to be lurking in the sweepstakes. Could it get a deal done?
