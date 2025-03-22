Red Sox Make Big Rotation Decision Involving Yankees Trade Pickup
The Boston Red Sox have had some big decisions to make in the starting rotation and it sounds like they made at least one already.
Boston isn’t going to have Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford for Opening Day. At this point, you likely know this. But, new information came out on Friday night. Boston reportedly made the decision to give Richard Fitts the No. 4 spot in the starting rotation to kick off the year, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Richard Fitts will begin the season as the Red Sox' fourth starter," Smith said. "The 25-year-old righty will pitch the final game of Boston’s four-game opening series at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday, March 30.
"Fitts has allowed four runs in 14 ⅔ innings (2.45 ERA) over five games (three starts) this spring. The Red Sox reassigned righty Michael Fulmer to minor league camp earlier Friday."
This isn’t shocking, but it is noteworthy. Manager Alex Cora recently wouldn’t commit to Fitts for the No. 4 spot in the rotation earlier in the week but things have changed at least to the point where he was willing to make that call.
Fitts looked like a star throughout camp. He has appeared in five games so far and has a 2.45 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched to go along with 14 strikeouts. Fitts notably was acquired in the trade that sent Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees and now he's starting the 2025 season with the big league roster for Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Reunite With Fan-Favorite Slugger After Yankees Exit