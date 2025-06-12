Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Make Decision On 35-Year-Old Journeyman's Future In Boston

Robert Stock remains a Red Sox

Worcester starting pitcher Robert Stock throws against Syracuse on opening day at Polar Park.
Robert Stock will stay in the Boston Red Sox organization.

Following his rough outing on Sunday night against the New York Yankees, the Red Sox designated Stock for assignment. The 35-year-old veteran has been through that process twice this season, spending the vast majority of his time in the rotation for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

For the second straight time, though, Stock cleared waivers, and the Red Sox had the option to keep him because he has less than five years of major league service time. According to the official Major League Baseball transactions log, Stock was outrighted to Triple-A on Wednesday.

Every inning thrown by a major league pitcher matters, and Stock's ninth-inning outing on Sunday set the Red Sox up for failure. He couldn't finish off a six-run lead, allowing a two-run home run to Aaron Judge and walking three batters, forcing manager Alex Cora to bring in closer Aroldis Chapman for the final out.

Chapman then had to pitch for a third consecutive day on Monday, which meant he wasn't available for a save situation in the Red Sox's win on Tuesday night.

Still, organizational depth is valuable, and the Red Sox have been cycling through arms like crazy. They made another move to alleviate that pitching shortage on Wednesday night, trading for Minnesota Twins reliever Jorge Alcala.

Stock, who hadn't pitched in the majors since 2021 prior to this season, joined the Red Sox on a minor league deal in spring training, then broke camp with the WooSox. He has a 3.09 ERA in 55 1/3 innings in Worcester this season, striking out 63.

The righty sidewinder will now head back to Worcester and hope another big-league opportunity comes his way.

