Red Sox Make Proclamation About Boston's 'Big 3'
There's more positive buzz about this current Boston Red Sox team then really at any point over the last few years.
Boston has started the season 1-3, but there have been some positive takeaways. Kristian Campbell looks comfortable at the plate so far and there's even been chatter about a possible long-term extension already.
The other two members of the "Big 3" are down in the minors right now, but have looked good themselves in a small sample size. Roman Anthony crushed two home runs on Sunday and Marcelo Mayer already has collected a few hits himself after a red-hot Spring Training with the big league club.
It's an exciting time to follow this team and it's just the beginning. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow joined "MLB Now" and talked about the "Big 3."
"All three of them are incredibly talented young players and we're excited about having them in the organization," Breslow said. "All players have the opportunity to develop and the job for the organization is to balance the need for development with the need to go out and win games and put them in the best environment we possibly can.
"Obviously coming out of Spring Training for us that was Kristian on our major league team and continuing to develop in the big leagues while Roman and Marcelo will get some additional time in the minor leagues. But, I think these are three guys who are going to have a tremendous impact on our organization not just in 2025, but beyond."
Campbell already is in the majors and Anthony and Mayer aren't far behind. The future is now.
