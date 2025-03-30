Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Gets Honest About Early Struggles
The Boston Red Sox didn't have the series they wanted to have against the Texas Rangers.
Boston opened the 2025 season with a four-game series against the Rangers and unfortunately lost three of the games. Each of the games was close. Boston won 5-2 on Opening Day, lost 4-1 in Game 2, lost 4-3 in Game 3, and lost 3-2 in Game 4. The Red Sox had opportunities but just didn't get timely hits.
We're just four games into the season and Boston will end up being fine. There's too much talent in the organization right now to not rack up wins. One of the biggest reasons why is star slugger Alex Bregman. Boston brought him to town to be the right-handed bat Boston needs but also to be an important voice in the clubhouse.
The first series of the season is over and Bregman already is showing why he's an important guy to have around. Sunday's contest ended with Bregman striking out with a runner in scoring position in a one-run contest. He didn't shy away from it, though. He faced the media afterward with a near-perfect answer.
"We just didn't pick guys up when we were on the bases, and it starts with me," Bregman said. "I gotta be better and come through in those spots, and I will be."
The Red Sox are going to have plenty of losses this year and also plenty of wins. This is a guy who is going to help the team turn things around.
