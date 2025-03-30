Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Gets Honest About Early Struggles

The Red Sox didn't have a great opening series...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 29, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) singles during the first inning against the Texas Ranges at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) singles during the first inning against the Texas Ranges at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox didn't have the series they wanted to have against the Texas Rangers.

Boston opened the 2025 season with a four-game series against the Rangers and unfortunately lost three of the games. Each of the games was close. Boston won 5-2 on Opening Day, lost 4-1 in Game 2, lost 4-3 in Game 3, and lost 3-2 in Game 4. The Red Sox had opportunities but just didn't get timely hits.

We're just four games into the season and Boston will end up being fine. There's too much talent in the organization right now to not rack up wins. One of the biggest reasons why is star slugger Alex Bregman. Boston brought him to town to be the right-handed bat Boston needs but also to be an important voice in the clubhouse.

The first series of the season is over and Bregman already is showing why he's an important guy to have around. Sunday's contest ended with Bregman striking out with a runner in scoring position in a one-run contest. He didn't shy away from it, though. He faced the media afterward with a near-perfect answer.

"We just didn't pick guys up when we were on the bases, and it starts with me," Bregman said. "I gotta be better and come through in those spots, and I will be."

The Red Sox are going to have plenty of losses this year and also plenty of wins. This is a guy who is going to help the team turn things around.

More MLB: Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Makes Un-Wanted MLB History

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News