Red Sox 'Make Sense' For Projected $180M All-Star, Per Insider
At this point, none of the big-name starting pitchers have come off the free agent market yet.
Soon enough, December will be here and free agency should start to heat up in the near future. The Boston Red Sox seem like a team intent on shaking things up. Boston logged 78-84 records for two straight seasons before finishing in third place in the American League East in 2024 with an 81-81 record.
That number doesn't jump out, but it was progress. Boston should be even better with another year under its young core's belt, and adding top-tier pitching could be just what the team needs to get back into contention.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put together a list of one free agent who could "make sense" for each Major League Baseball club and mentioned Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes for the Red Sox.
"Red Sox: Corbin Burnes, (right-handed pitcher)," Feinsand said. "Remember that scenario in which the Orioles lose their ace to free agency? Boston could be the team to snipe Burnes from its division rival, as the Red Sox appear intent on bringing in a No. 1 starter this offseason."
Hopefully, a move like this will become a reality. Burnes logged a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts last season with Baltimore to go along with an 181-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
Spotrac currently is projecting Burnes to receive a six-year deal this winter worth just over $180 million. If the Red Sox could land a superstar like Burnes at that price tag, the deal absolutely would be worth it.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Hoping To Continue Big League Career