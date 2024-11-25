Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 'Make Sense' For Projected $180M All-Star, Per Insider

Boston should be looking at the top of the market to add to the organization

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 23, 2018; Sarasota, FL, USA; View of the Baltimore Orioles logo on the field before the start of the spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2018; Sarasota, FL, USA; View of the Baltimore Orioles logo on the field before the start of the spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
In this story:

At this point, none of the big-name starting pitchers have come off the free agent market yet.

Soon enough, December will be here and free agency should start to heat up in the near future. The Boston Red Sox seem like a team intent on shaking things up. Boston logged 78-84 records for two straight seasons before finishing in third place in the American League East in 2024 with an 81-81 record.

That number doesn't jump out, but it was progress. Boston should be even better with another year under its young core's belt, and adding top-tier pitching could be just what the team needs to get back into contention.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand put together a list of one free agent who could "make sense" for each Major League Baseball club and mentioned Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes for the Red Sox.

"Red Sox: Corbin Burnes, (right-handed pitcher)," Feinsand said. "Remember that scenario in which the Orioles lose their ace to free agency? Boston could be the team to snipe Burnes from its division rival, as the Red Sox appear intent on bringing in a No. 1 starter this offseason."

Hopefully, a move like this will become a reality. Burnes logged a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts last season with Baltimore to go along with an 181-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 194 1/3 innings pitched.

Spotrac currently is projecting Burnes to receive a six-year deal this winter worth just over $180 million. If the Red Sox could land a superstar like Burnes at that price tag, the deal absolutely would be worth it.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Hoping To Continue Big League Career

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News