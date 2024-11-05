Red Sox Make Shocking Decision By Handing Fan-Favorite $21M Deal
The Boston Red Sox already have made their first surprising decision of the offseason.
The deadline to offer players qualifying offers passed on Monday, and the Red Sox surprisingly offered starting pitcher Nick Pivetta the $21.05 million qualifying offer, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Source: The Red Sox have extended the $21.05 million qualifying offer to right-hander Nick Pivetta," Murray said.
This is surprising because Pivetta made $7.5 million last year and, if he accepts the offer, would have a $14 million jump in salary. Boston has been frugal over the previous few offseasons so a move like this that seems like an overpay is somewhat surprising.
Having Pivetta back in the fold would be great for Boston. He has been one of the team's most consistent hurlers since 2020, but that is a high price point. The qualifying offer is a one-year deal that the player could accept and come right back. Or, if the player declines the qualifying offer, the team that offered the deal would get draft compensation from the team signing the player.
It's certainly going to be an exciting offseason that could see plenty of players coming to Boston. The Red Sox have shown that they will be more willing to spend this offseason, and handing Pivetta the qualifying offer certainly is a sign of that.
This doesn't guarantee that Pivetta will be back in Boston in 2025, but it does seem like there is a good chance of a return now.
