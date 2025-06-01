Red Sox Make Statement On Alex Cora's Future In Boston
The Boston Red Sox obviously haven’t lived up to expectations so far this season. The Red Sox lost against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, 5-0, to drop their record in the season to 28-32 through 60 games.
The losses have led to plenty of speculation. Roman Anthony has been talked about a lot has a potential savior for this struggling offense. Another topic that has been talked about is the future of manager Alex Cora.
He isn’t going anywhere, though. He signed a lucrative three-year deal that covers the 2025-2027 seasons. Cora widely is considered to be one of the top overall managers in the game. That's why the Red Sox went out and handed him the long-term extension.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about Cora and unsurprisingly committed to him, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Yeah, I mean, we have a lot of confidence in Alex's ability to lead this group, and that doesn't mean that we don't have conversations every day about what we might be missing or what more we can do, but we obviously made a commitment to Alex," Breslow said as transcribed by Browne. "We're going to see that through. And right now, it's about making sure that we're doing everything we can to enable the 26 guys on our roster to help us win as many games as possible.”
It’s time for the ridiculous speculation to come to an end.
