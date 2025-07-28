Red Sox Making 2 Pre-Trade Deadline Promotion Decisions
With just a few days to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox already are making decisions.
Boston has been in plenty of trade rumors in recent weeks, but that isn’t all that is going on. It was also reported on Sunday that Boston is promoting No. 6 prospect Connelly Early and No. 12 prospect David Sandlin to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, according to Beyond the Monster's Andrew Parker.
"The Red Sox are promoting pitchers Connelly Early and David Sandlin to Triple-A Worcester, I’m told," Parker said.
As of writing, the Red Sox haven't made the news official, but both of these hurlers are people to be excited about for Red Sox fans. Early was a fifth-round pick by Boston in 2023 and has burst onto the scene this season. He has pitched in 12 games -- including 15 starts -- for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and has a 2.51 ERA and a 96-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 71 2/3 innings pitched. Last year, he pitched to a 3.99 ERA in his first full professional season.
Sandlin was selected in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The 24-year-old has made 17 total appearances this season -- including 13 starts -- with Portland and has a 3.61 ERA and 86-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 82 1/3 innings pitched to show for it.
These decisions may not be big, splashy trades, but they are still important.
More MLB: Red Sox-Dodgers Rumors Intensify With LA Scouting Boston Prospects