Red Sox-Dodgers Rumors Intensify With LA Scouting Boston Prospects
Will the Boston Red Sox add more depth for the starting rotation before the trade deadline passes on July 31st?
Speculation is running rampant right now. Mock trades have popped up left and right. Most of the mock trades are nonsense and never will happen. It's much easier to be a keyboard general manager than an actual one. Despite all of the noise, there are real, concrete rumors out there about people who could be on the move.
At this time of the year, it's best to listen to the insiders and experts. Speculation is fun, but the reports from team insiders give the best insight into what could actually happen. For example, the Boston Globe's Alex Speier shared that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been scouting the Red Sox's High-A Greenville Drive and while speaking about this, noted it could involve a deal for Dustin May.
"As MassLive.com reported, the Dodgers have been scouting the Red Sox’ High-A Greenville team, which features top prospect Franklin Arias and lefthander Brandon Clarke along with other prospects such as Miguel Bleis," Speier said. "A pair of major league sources characterized the Dodgers as doing due diligence on a number of organizations — most likely, in connection with the possibility of a potential trade involving right-hander Dustin May, who will be a free agent this offseason and could be out of the rotation soon with Blake Snell nearing a return."
This doesn't mean a deal is a guarantee, but this is the type of information that is important to follow ahead of trade deadlines. The mock trade proposals are fun, but don't really add much. Reports like this from Speier are what's important to follow.
