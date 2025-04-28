Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Making Exciting Non-Roman Anthony Promotion

The Red Sox have a very bright future...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best farm systems in Major League Baseball right now.

At this point in the season, you’ve obviously heard about Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. But, they aren't the only future players in the Red Sox organization to be excited about. Another guy who has had a great start to the season so far is young infielder Franklin Arias.

So far this season he has appeared in 19 games with the Class-A Salem Red Sox and is slashing .346/.407/.397 with nine RBIs, four stolen bases, four doubles, and 15 runs scored in 19 games.

He’s been so good that he’s earned a promotion to the High-A Greenville Drive along with No. 30 prospect Brandon Clarke, according to Beyond the Monster's Andrew Parker.

"The Red Sox are promoting top prospects Franklin Arias and Brandon Clarke to High-A Greenville, source says." Parker said.

He’s currently ranked as the Red Sox’s No. 4 prospect and is just 19 years old. Arias made his professional debut in 2023 in the Dominican Summer League for Boston and slashed .350/.440/.453 with one homer, 15 RBIs, nine doubles, and one triple in 37 games played. He's a young middle infielder who still has a ways to go until he reaches the majors, but this is a positive step for him. MLB.com currently has his big league projection set in 2027.

It's going to be a bit until we see him at Fenway Park, but he's another prospect to watch.

