Red Sox's Have 'The Perfect Player,' Per Manager Alex Cora
The Boston Red Sox have a lot of talent on the roster right now.
Most of the buzz when it has come to Boston over the last few months has centered around guys like Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman, but that shouldn't take away from the fact that the club has some serious talent already on the roster, including All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran.
He had a big day on Saturday and even stole home in an electrifying move. Manager Alex Cora has spoken pretty highly about him in the past and continued to do so this weekend calling him "the perfect player."
"Like I said last year a lot, in this enviornment with the new rules and all of that, he's kind of like the perfect player," Cora said. "He hits the ball out of the ball park. He runs fast and he's an exciting player. He's going to take chances and we saw a window there and he took advantage of the situation."
Boston certainly is lucky to have a guy like him. Last year, he made his first All-Star appearance and finished the season with a slash line of .285/.342/.492 with 21 homers, 75 RBIs, 34 stolen bases, 48 doubles, 14 triples, and 111 runs scored in 160 games played. He also had 8.7 wins above replacement.
The Red Sox added some serious talent this offseason, but Duran shouldn't be forgotten in the middle of everything else with the team.
