Red Sox-Mariners Mock Trade Would Pair Garrett Crochet With 24-Year-Old
The Boston Red Sox haven't been shy about the fact that they pretty much are open to do anything this offseason.
Boston has been at the forefront of a lot of the trade chatter this offseason and also has been in the mix for some of the top free agents. So far this season, the biggest move that the club actually has been able to pull off is a trade for former Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet.
Since then, the Red Sox have been linked to a handful of other starters as well. It seems like a safe bet that the Red Sox will add at least one more starter before Spring Training gets here. But, who will that be?
Newsweek's Zach Pressnell suggested a hypothetical blockbuster proposal that would cut ties with first baseman Triston Casas in exchange for Bryan Woo in a bigger package.
"Here's a trade that could bring Woo to the Red Sox in a package centered around young star Triston Casas: Boston Red Sox receive: RHP Bryan Woo (and) Seattle Mariners receive: 1B Triston Casas, OF Allan Castro (No. 14 prospect), RHP Luis Guerrero (No. 27 prospect)," Pressnell said, "Woo is an incredibly talented 24-year-old pitcher. Last season, he made 22 starts and posted a 2.89 ERA.
"Casas is also an incredibly talented 24-year-old and a lot of people seem to overlook that. The first baseman posted a 129 OPS+ in 2023 but spent most of last season injured. His potential allows him to be a huge piece in this blockbuster proposal."
Cutting ties with Casas would be tough, but landing someone like Woo may be worth it. He had a 2.89 ERA in 2024 across 22 starts. Woo also won't be a free agent until 2030. Landing him to pair with Crochet for the foreseeable future would be a fantastic move.
