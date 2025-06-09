Red Sox May Have Stumbled Upon Triston Casas Upgrade: 'It's Shocking'
Boston Red Sox fans are praying that Triston Casas makes a full recovery and comes back even stronger in 2026.
Since Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon on May 2, Boston’s been processing the reality of being without the slugger for all of 2025.
Casas’s powerful bat — much like his personality — is always on the verge of providing a spark. He’ll be sorely missed for the remainder of the season.
That being said, the Red Sox have found something in Abraham Toro that they may never have discovered if Casas had remained healthy. If you’re looking for a silver lining to Casas’s knee tragedy, look right at Toro.
The 28-year-old infielder is making a name for himself in Major League Baseball this season, slashing .341 / .353 / .573 / .926 in a Red Sox uniform in 2025 (85 plate appearances).
The latest reminder of Toro’s brilliance came on Sunday versus the New York Yankees. Toro went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a towering home run (his fourth), and two RBI.
Watching the Toro explosion on Sunday, X account @BallParkBuzz provided an astute, side-by-side comparison of Toro’s 2025 plate production and Casas’s (pre-injury, of course).
“It’s shocking but the numbers speak for themselves,” the post read.
“Abraham Toro ... 24 G: .341 / .353 / .573 / 4 HR / 12 RBI / 153 wRC+ / 12.9% K-rate
Triston Casas ... 29 G: .182 / .277 / .303 / 3 HR / 11 RBI / 57 wRC+ / 24.1% K-rate.”
Toro is on a tear, and his numbers dwarf 2025 Casas, who was struggling mightily leading up to his injury.
Casas surely would have improved his production closer to his career averages as the season wore on, but regardless, the emergence of Toro is perhaps the most pleasant surprise of Boston’s season thus far.
Has Toro replaced Casas in the Red Sox organization, big picture wise? No, of course not. But Toro (who plays any infield position you need him to) is carving out his own spot.
More MLB: Yankees Star Channels Babe Ruth With Epic Response to Red Sox Rookie's Remarks