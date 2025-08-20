Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox May Have Tipped Their Hand On New Reinforcement

The Red Sox could have another piece coming up soon...

Patrick McAvoy

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox‘a bullpen has been talked about at length over the last few days.

The bullpen has been a strength this season. But, this week, it has gotten a lot of flak. The depth is thin and the Red Sox have had to rely on guys that they weren't necessarily expected to. While this is the case, the Red Sox still have the No. 1-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.46.

There’s been some rumblings about how the Red Sox could use another reinforcement and it sounds like although the bullpen has been highly-rated all season, they aren't just sitting around and could get a piece soon. Boston No. 10 prospect David Sandlin has had the best season of his professional career so far and has a 3.97 ERA overall across 23 total appearances -- including 14 starts -- with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Red Sox approaching another decision with No. 10 prospect

Boston Red Sox prospect David Sandlin
Boston Red Sox prospect David Sandlin answers questions inside the Red Sox clubhouse at Fenway Park during Red Sox Rookie Development Week in Boston earlier this year. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, Sandlin is in Triple-A and the club recently transitioned him from the starting rotation to the bullpen with the intention of giving themselves another depth option for the bullpen down in the minors. He's been working on the transition and Triple-A manager Chad Tracy shared that Sandlin will get his first back-to-back bullpen experience this week and that in about a week the hope is that he is "just a member of the bullpen now," as shared by Worcester Telegram & Gazette Sports' Tommy Cassell.

"Chad Tracy said pitcher David Sandlin will get his first back-to-back bullpen days in Triple-A Worcester this week," Cassell said. "The hope is in a week or so that Sandlin will just be 'just a member of the bullpen now' without predetermined appearances."

When it was reported that Sandlin was moving to the bullpen, it was shared that the intention was to give Boston another high-upside option. It's not a guarantee that he will be up in Boston over the next week, but the deadline for players to be eligible to be on the playoff roster is August 31st and they have to be either on the club's expanded roster or injured list.

