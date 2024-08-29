Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Mentioned Among Top Suitors For Yankees' Juan Soto By Insider

Boston should be in the mix for the superstar outfielder

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 12, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A view of the New York Yankees logo and seat number of an empty seat during a simulated game during summer camp workouts at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Could the Boston Red Sox end up snatching superstar slugger Juan Soto from the New York Yankees this winter?

A deal certainly should be considered unlikely for the Red Sox, but it shouldn't be ruled out.

Boston has the money needed to get a mammoth deal done. The Red Sox didn't spend heavily last offseason, but they were involved in both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agent sweepstakes.

The Red Sox very well could get in the mix once again this winter and Soto will be the top player available. Soto is the type of player who should be heavily invested in and he certainly will land a historic contract. Some have speculated that he will end up landing the second-largest contract in Major League Baseball history just behind Ohtani.

The most likely outcome is that he will end up re-signing with the Yankees, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman did mention the Red Sox among the possible landing spots for him.

"Soto bidding war: Yankees even money," Heyman said. "I'm sticking with the Mets at five-to-one, second choice. That doesn't leave a lot of room for anybody else. Everybody else is considered a long shot in my book. I have the (Los Angeles Dodgers at 15-to-1, the (San Francisco Giants) at 20-to-1, (the Toronto Blue Jays) at 25-to-1, and the (Philadelphia Phillies), (Boston Red Sox), (Chicago Cubs), and (Washington Nationals)."

A deal shouldn't be considered likely by any means, but Boston has the money needed to get a deal done and shouldn't be ruled out. Maybe Boston will surprise us.

Patrick McAvoy

