Red Sox Star Eyeing Rehab Assignment Hinting That Return Could Be Near
The Boston Red Sox could get a surprising star back in the mix in the not-so-distant future.
Boston's lineup has been lefty-heavy in part because star shortstop Trevor Story suffered what looked like a season-ending shoulder injury in April. It seemed like he would be done until the 2025 season but he has been working hard behind the scenes to make a surprising return.
His recovery has been going so well that he now is eying a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Trevor Story said the plan is for rehab assignment to start next, probably with (Worcester Red Sox)," Bradford said.
The fact that Story even could be in the mix for a rehab assignment in the near future is a surprise. He suffered a fracture in his shoulder and was expected to be out for at least six months. Story seems to be ahead of schedule and if he can actually make a return to the field in September, could give Boston a boost as it fights for a playoff spot.
Boston is now just three games out of an American League Wild Card spot with 29 games left in the regular season. Even if Story can return, he likely won't see too much time because the regular season almost is over. No matter what, he can provide a spark for the Red Sox and the fact that he has made as much progress as he has is a positive sign anyway.
More MLB: Red Sox Linked To Familiar Superstar In Possible Blockbuster Signing