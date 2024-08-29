Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Star Eyeing Rehab Assignment Hinting That Return Could Be Near

Will the Red Sox star actually return to the field ahead of schedule?

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 31, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox could get a surprising star back in the mix in the not-so-distant future.

Boston's lineup has been lefty-heavy in part because star shortstop Trevor Story suffered what looked like a season-ending shoulder injury in April. It seemed like he would be done until the 2025 season but he has been working hard behind the scenes to make a surprising return.

His recovery has been going so well that he now is eying a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"Trevor Story said the plan is for rehab assignment to start next, probably with (Worcester Red Sox)," Bradford said.

The fact that Story even could be in the mix for a rehab assignment in the near future is a surprise. He suffered a fracture in his shoulder and was expected to be out for at least six months. Story seems to be ahead of schedule and if he can actually make a return to the field in September, could give Boston a boost as it fights for a playoff spot.

Boston is now just three games out of an American League Wild Card spot with 29 games left in the regular season. Even if Story can return, he likely won't see too much time because the regular season almost is over. No matter what, he can provide a spark for the Red Sox and the fact that he has made as much progress as he has is a positive sign anyway.

More MLB: Red Sox Linked To Familiar Superstar In Possible Blockbuster Signing

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News