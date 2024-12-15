Red Sox 'Can Not Be Ruled Out' On Dodgers Star After Garrett Crochet Trade
What's the next big move the Boston Red Sox are going to make this offseason?
Boston landed Garrett Crochet and it seems like only a matter of time before the Red Sox get another big deal done. Whether in free agency or the trade market, it looks like there's a lot more up the Red Sox's sleeve.
The starting rotation is still something Boston should be working on and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said Boston "can not be ruled out for" Los Angeles Dodgers star Jack Flaherty.
"According to sources, free-agent righty Jack Flaherty is one fallback option for the (Baltimore Orioles) if, as expected, they fail to re-sign Corbin Burnes," Rosenthal said. "The Red Sox also can not be ruled out for Flaherty. They liked him last offseason, only to see him sign with the Detroit Tigers, a league source said."
Flaherty is someone who seems to be pretty underrated. He had a great 2024 season but hasn't been discussed too much this offseason. He had to sign a one-year, prove-it deal after a tough 2023 season and responded with a 3.17 ERA across 28 total starts and a World Series ring with the Dodgers.
He was traded from the Tigers to Los Angeles and he was a big help for the Dodgers down the stretch. Flaherty surely won't cost as much as someone like Burnes but he would be a great piece to put right behind Crochet.
