Red Sox Moving On From All-Star Amid Flurry Of Moves
The Boston Red Sox had a pretty busy day on Tuesday.
Boston took on the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of a three-game set. The Red Sox tied the score up at three thanks to a two-run homer from Ceddanne Rafaela, but ended up falling in extra innings to drop their record to 29-34 on the season.
It was a tough night but the Red Sox were busy even before it started. Before the game, the Red Sox announced that they were calling up right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, recalling reliever Zack Kelly, placing reliever Nick Burdi on the 15-day Injured List, and optioning starter Richard Fitts to Triple-A Worcester.
On top of this, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports shared before Tuesday's game that Yasmani Grandal will no longer play for Worcester, although it hasn't been technically called a release or retirement as of writing.
"According to WooSox manager Chad Tracy, veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal is no longer with Triple-A Worcester," Cassell said. "'It was his choice. We talked yesterday … and his response was ‘It’s time to be dad.’' Just to clear up any confusion, Yasmani Grandal will no longer be playing for the WooSox -- and it's just a matter of calling it a retirement or a release at this point for the organization."
What a busy day it was. Things didn't go Boston's way, but it will have a shot at redepmtion on Wednesday afternoon against the Angels.
