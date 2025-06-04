Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Moving On From All-Star Amid Flurry Of Moves

The Red Sox made a handful of moves on Tuesday...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox had a pretty busy day on Tuesday.

Boston took on the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of a three-game set. The Red Sox tied the score up at three thanks to a two-run homer from Ceddanne Rafaela, but ended up falling in extra innings to drop their record to 29-34 on the season.

It was a tough night but the Red Sox were busy even before it started. Before the game, the Red Sox announced that they were calling up right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, recalling reliever Zack Kelly, placing reliever Nick Burdi on the 15-day Injured List, and optioning starter Richard Fitts to Triple-A Worcester.

On top of this, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports shared before Tuesday's game that Yasmani Grandal will no longer play for Worcester, although it hasn't been technically called a release or retirement as of writing.

"According to WooSox manager Chad Tracy, veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal is no longer with Triple-A Worcester," Cassell said. "'It was his choice. We talked yesterday … and his response was ‘It’s time to be dad.’' Just to clear up any confusion, Yasmani Grandal will no longer be playing for the WooSox -- and it's just a matter of calling it a retirement or a release at this point for the organization."

What a busy day it was. Things didn't go Boston's way, but it will have a shot at redepmtion on Wednesday afternoon against the Angels.

