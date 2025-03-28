Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Praises Teammate: 'Best Player I've Ever Seen'
One-third of the Boston Red Sox “Big 3” prospects made his Major League Baseball debut on Thursday, but the other two aren’t far behind.
With an analyst as renowned as The Athletic’s Jim Bowden forecasting that Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer will not only be joining Kristian Campbell in the bigs by June but earning starting roles with the Red Sox, the writing is on the wall.
One of the best aspects of the Big 3 is that it’s difficult to say which of the three players is the best prospect at any given moment.
Mayer was seen as the cream of Boston’s crop for a while before Anthony was labeled with that status in 2024. All the while, Campbell was skyrocketing through the minors last season and ultimately became the first of the three to make The Show this week.
Mayer certainly looked like the most talented of the three during 2025 Spring Training, capping the spring off with a dominant two-game showing in Monterrey in which he hit .545 with a home run and eight RBI.
Another awesome element of these three prospects is that they appear to love playing with each other and have no problem rooting for each other’s success.
A prime example of this came in the form of new comments from Anthony on his fellow prospect Mayer, reported on by MassLive’s Christopher Smith:
“Roman Anthony on fellow Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer: “I constantly try to remind people — obviously he’s had a tough finish in the last few years (because of injuries) — but he’s probably the best player I’ve ever seen. And he’s a special player. And it’s been funny to see the narrative kinda shift on him over the last two years. But I’ve always said, he’s a stud and he’s gonna play in the big leagues for a long time.”
It would be difficult to identify a more exciting prospect situation in MLB than the one happening in Boston.
Campbell picked up his first big league hit on Thursday in the ninth inning, and Anthony and Mayer were surely watching with joy.
