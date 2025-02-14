Red Sox No. 2 Prospect Dishes On Alex Bregman's Potential Effect On His Playing Time
The Alex Bregman signing is going to impact every member of the Boston Red Sox in some way or another.
Bregman, the two-time All-Star third baseman who agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston on Wednesday, figures to move to second base in deference to Rafael Devers. That's likely to rob one rising star prospect of a gateway to playing time, at least early in the season.
Kristian Campbell, MLB.com's number-two Red Sox prospect and the number-seven prospect in all of baseball, would have been in an open competition for the second-base job had Bregman signed elsewhere. The 22-year-old utility man rocketed through three levels of minor-league competition in 2024.
Campbell still has an opportunity to make it on the Opening Day roster as an outfielder, but he'll have to win a job over the likes of Ceddanne Rafaela or Wilyer Abreu. If the Red Sox don't have an everyday role for him coming out of camp, they'll likely start him in Triple-A instead.
However, when asked about the Bregman signing on Friday, Campbell didn't seem fazed at all by the fact that he might have lost out on an opportunity in the short term. Instead, he was excited about the possibilities to learn from a decorated veteran.
“I think it’s really cool that we got Bregman, to be honest," Campbell said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "I’ve heard he's really good person and obviously a really good baseball player. He's been on championship teams. He's going to be a leader. He has a lot of great qualities."
"So I can't wait to talk to him, meet him, ask him about the infield, get to work with him. It's honestly going to be a super good thing for the team. I’m honestly really happy to have him.”
It's always refreshing to hear a young player demonstrate maturity right out of the gate, and that's exactly what Campbell seems to be doing. He could be a superstar for the Red Sox in short order, but he's rightfully taking things one day at a time.
And someday, if Campbell becomes a perennial All-Star, he might well thank Bregman for the pointers he got during his first big-league spring training camp.
