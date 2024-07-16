Here Are Red Sox's Two Biggest Roster Needs With Trade Deadline Looming
The Boston Red Sox are expected to be active as the trade deadline gets even closer.
Rumors have been swirling for weeks as the trade deadline has inched closer and closer. Now, it is just about here. There are two weeks to go until the July 30th deadline and the Red Sox have played well enough that they are expected to be buyers.
Boston has shined over the last six weeks and now is 11 games over .500 and currently holds an American League Wild Card spot. The Red Sox have been great, but there is room for growth and the two areas the team should look into boosting are the starting rotation and the back of the bullpen, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"Boston Red Sox: Add a veteran starter and a proven late-inning reliever," Reuter said. "If the MLB postseason started today, who would take the ball for the Red Sox in Game 2 of a playoff series behind All-Star Tanner Houck? Who would they hand the ball to in the eighth inning to protect a one-run lead and bridge the gap to closer Kenley Jansen? Those are two huge questions that will need to be answered if this team is going to make any real noise in October."
Boston's bullpen should get better around the trade deadline anyway as Liam Hendriks nears his season debut. But, the rotation isn't getting much internal help in the near future.
Adding another reliever into the fold would make things a lot easier and a bonafide frontline starter should be in the cards. The Red Sox are young and exciting and have completely performed above expectations. Boston should be rewarded with a robust trade deadline.
