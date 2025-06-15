Red Sox Not Shying Away From Creative Potential Roster Shakeup
The Boston Red Sox recently called up Roman Anthony to the big leagues and it sounds like fellow outfielder Wilyer Abreu is just days away from returning from the Injured List.
Over the next week, the Red Sox will have to make some sort of tough decision. Manager Alex Cora acknowledged the fact this weekend.
But, what could the Red Sox do if they don't want to send Anthony back down to the minors? Well, it would take some creativity to get everyone the appropriate at-bats. One guy who has been talked about recently as a candidate to potentially go down is fellow "Big 3" member Kristian Campbell. If that were to happen, the Red Sox would have to figure out second base -- that's where things could get creative.
Cora was asked about the possibility of Ceddanne Rafaela seeing some time in the infield and he shared an introspective response that certainly didnt shut the door on the idea, as transcribed by WEEI's Tom Carroll.
"I’ll be comfortable," Cora said when asked if he would be comfortable with Rafaela in the infield. "Right now he’s one of the best, if not the best defensive center fielder in the game. But I believe- like last year, out of nowhere, ‘Hey, you’re gonna play short, kid.’ And he did a good job…
“We’re not there yet as far as like decisions on what we’re gonna do, how we see it. But I think if - I put him at 2B in the middle of the game the other day, and right away the timing was great. So he’s ready. He knows in case we have to move something during the game, he has to come to the infield probably for one or two innings. But we’ll be comfortable.”
Now, this doesn't mean that Campbell is guaranteed to be the odd-man out or that Rafaela will even make the shift. But, it is interesting to hear Cora talk about this subject. These are topics that are going to continue to be talked about. Boston has a lot of young, offensive talent and barring some sort of trade, there isn't enough room for everyone.
