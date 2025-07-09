Red Sox Official Reveals Boston's Alex Bregman Plan At Trade Deadline
Alex Bregman hasn't played a baseball game since May 23, but every day, it seems like a trade rumor pops up about him playing next month for a team other than the Boston Red Sox.
That was especially true on Wednesday, when Jim Bowden of The Athletic said he had been told by league sources that Bregman could wind up in one of three new cities by the trade deadline if he and Boston's front office can't work out an extension.
"The Red Sox would like to extend Bregman before the trade deadline, but it won’t be easy with Scott Boras as his agent," Bowden wrote. "And, I’m hearing, in my conversations throughout the league, if he’s not extended, they could end up trading him to Seattle, Detroit or Milwaukee."
Going from "Alex Bregman is hoping to return to the Red Sox lineup by this weekend" to "Alex Bregman could be a Milwaukee Brewer" is quite the whiplash to experience as an invested observer. But for what it's worth, at least one team source is vehemently denying Bowden's insinuation.
Later on Wednesday, Sean McAdam of MassLive published the following tweet containing the team's thinking on a potential Bregman trade from a high-ranking member of the Boston organization:
"One top Red Sox official dismissed the idea that the team would look into trading Alex Bregman if a contract extension can’t be reached before trade deadline, saying: 'We’re trying to win,'” McAdam wrote. "Contract talks have been casual, with club more focused on draft, deadline etc."
Bregman, 31, is more likely than not to opt out of the final two years of his $120 million Red Sox contract and pursue free agency for the second-straight winter. Both he and Boras have hinted that extension offers are welcome, but it doesn't sound as though that's imminent based on McAdam's report.
Still, perhaps Red Sox fans can breathe a little easier when Bregman returns to the lineup with the knowledge that the team is pledging not to ship him somewhere west of the Mississippi.