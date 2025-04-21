Red Sox Officially Cut Ties With All-Star After Surprising Stint
The Boston Red Sox cut ties with a former All-Star on Sunday.
Boston signed former All-Star and American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer to a two-year minor league deal ahead of the 2024 season. The club knew that Fulmer would miss the 2024 campaign — or at least the vast majority of it. He injured his elbow as a member of the Chicago Cubs and underwent undergone UCL revision surgery that took him out for the 2024 campaign.
He returned to the hill and battled for a spot in Spring Training. Fulmer was great in Spring Training and had a 0.79 ERA in five appearances.
Fulmer didn’t make the team out of camp but eventually got a promotion. He made one appearance for the Red Sox before recently being designated for assignment. He wasn’t claimed and opted to head to free agency, as shared by the team on Sunday.
"The Red Sox today outrighted RHP Michael Fulmer off the Major League roster," the team announced. "He has elected to become a free agent."
Fulmer is a talented hurler with upside who is now fully healthy. It wouldn’t be a big shock to see him land a deal fairly quickly with a team and maybe even land with a big league roster in the near future. It was a long road back for Fulmer back to the majors and at the very least it was impressive that he made it back. What’s next for him now?
More MLB: Red Sox Surprisingly Urged To Bring Back Ex-Fan-Favorite