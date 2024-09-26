Red Sox Open To Bringing Back Projected $90 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox should be one of the more active teams in baseball this winter.
Boston may be ruled out of playoff contention, but it did make the 2024 season interesting. The Red Sox fought right down to the final series of the season and just didn't get over the top. Boston did make some progress, but it will need to take a look at the roster and add this winter.
There also will be some tough decisions to be made about players currently on the roster. Tyler O'Neill will lead Boston to one of its biggest questions. Will the Red Sox bring the breakout slugger back in 2025?
He will be a free agent this winter, but there are pros and cons. When healthy, he can be among the top right-handed sluggers in the American League. He also provides very solid defense. But there aren't enough spots on the field for everyone. Boston has a surplus of outfielders, and top prospect Roman Anthony is knocking on the big league door.
It's unclear what will happen, but the Red Sox are "definitely interested" in at least having a conversation with O'Neill this winter, according to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Breslow praised Tyler O’Neill’s contributions and said he’s 'definitely interested in having some of those conversations' about a potential return for the free agent to be," Speier posted.
It's not surprising that the two sides at least will have a conversation. It's uncertain if they will come together on a new deal, but it's certainly possible. He will be expensive with projections of around $90 million by Spotrac, but it could be worth it.
