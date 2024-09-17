Red Sox Outfielder Surprisingly Called 'Legitimate Gold Glove Candidate'
The Boston Red Sox haven’t won a Gold Glove since 2019 (Mookie Betts), but that could change this year.
Betts also won the award in 2018, 2017, and 2016 for his wizardry in right field while wearing a Red Sox uniform. Boston also had Jackie Bradley Jr. (center field) and Ian Kinsler (second base) take home Gold Gloves in 2018.
Surprisingly, the only Red Sox outfielders outside of Betts and Bradley to win the award since 1990 were Shane Victorino (right field) in 2013 and Jacoby Ellsbury (center field) in 2011.
Now, Red Sox superstar Jarren Duran could be next in line.
Duran has previously been seen as a mediocre defender, but that has changed in 2024. Numbers support the notion that Duran is an elite defensive outfielder now, as does testimony from coaches around the league.
In a new report released Tuesday, MassLive’s Christopher Smith discussed Duran’s impressive defensive metrics and also quoted Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson, who weighed in on how coaches around Major League Baseball are alarmed by Duran’s rapid improvement as a defender.
“Every time I come across them they talk about how they have to prepare differently for Jarren (Duran) this year than previous years,” Hudson said, per Smith. “How he attacks the ball and what he’s done with his arm, I don’t think it’s been talked about enough. He’s obviously going and making plays in the air and catching balls and all that kind of stuff, but he’s holding runners from taking the extra 90. He’s throwing out guys.”
“He hasn’t played outfield his whole career. He’s only played for a handful of years. So for him to be able to make these adjustments and become an elite defender, it’s awesome.”
“Duran, who transitioned from second base to the outfield in pro ball, is a legitimate Gold Glove candidate,” Smith said. “His 18 defensive runs saved in center field is the fourth most by any major league defender at one position. Only Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (23), Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez (20) and Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (19) have more at a single position.”
“Duran’s 10 outs above replacement (range) is in the 96th percentile among big league defenders. He’s in the 95th percentile in fielding run value (11). He’s also in the 88th percentile in arm value (2) and 75th percentile in arm strength (88.2 mph).”
Winning a Gold Glove would further solidify 2024 as the defining year of Duran’s career thus far. He was elected to his first All-Star game this past July.
More MLB: Yankees Superstar Duo Accomplish Rare Feat Last Achieved By Red Sox 75 Years Ago