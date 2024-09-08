Yankees Superstar Duo Accomplish Rare Feat Last Achieved By Red Sox 75 Years Ago
The Boston Red Sox were home to one of the greatest hitters in the history of baseball, and his name popped up in August in connection to a pair of current New York Yankees.
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are among the most talented duos that Major League Baseball has witnessed in recent memory. Judge is the runaway favorite for American League MVP, with Soto likely to finish in the top three in voting.
Judge and Soto are constantly etchning new records, but a feat they accomplished in August was particularly relevant to Red Sox history.
According to a new report from the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, in August, Judge and Soto became the first teammates in 75 years to each have 10 home runs and 20 walks in the same month. Who were the last teammates to achieve this, three quarters of a century ago? At least one of the names won’t surprise you.
“Aaron Judge had 12 homers and 25 walks in August,” Abraham said on Saturday. “Yankees teammate Juan Soto had 10 homers and 20 walks. According to MLB researcher Sarah Langs, they are the first teammates with at least 10 homers and 20 walks in the same month since Ted Williams and Vern Stephens for the Red Sox in August 1949. The Kid had 10 homers and 36 walks that month.”
When you’re mentioned in the same breath as Ted Williams, that’s usually a good occasion, not to mention a rare one. Judge and Soto have been otherworldly in 2024, which explains how they’ve been able to keep an otherwise pedestrian Yankees squad near the top of the standings.
Speaking of standings, the 2024 Red Sox are slipping away from Wild Card positioning. Entering Sunday, Boston was four games back of the Minnesota Twins for the coveted third spot with just 20 games left on the slate.
The Red Sox have lacked consistency in the second half, which some are attributing to a weak trade deadline performance from chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.
With one half of the Yankees’ power duo set to become available in a few months, perhaps Breslow can swoop in and make an enormous splash.
