Red Sox 'Perfect Offseason' Proposal Includes Trade For Marlins 200-Strikeout Hurler
The options are endless for the Boston Red Sox to improve the starting rotation, but they've certainly got to pick one of them.
Hopes are high for the Red Sox to make it back to the playoffs, but that won't happen if Boston can't get more out of its starters. While the rotation finished seventh in Major League Baseball in starter ERA, they frequently had to leave games early and also surrendered a boatload of unearned runs.
Whether it's via trade or free agency, adding a quality starter to the mix, preferably one with ace potential, would go a long way toward solidifying the Red Sox's contender status. But who is the right pitcher for the job?
Perhaps, for their answer, the Red Sox need to zoom out beyond the 2024 season and take a chance on a lefty who has shown immense potential in years past.
Henry Blickenstaff of FanSided recently urged the Red Sox to trade for Miami Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo as part of a proposed "perfect offseason" for Boston.
"This is clearly the Red Sox' biggest hole... Tanner Houck showed promise and Brayan Bello should improve... Beyond that, their depth is weak, especially considering that the farm system is stacked with bats," Blickenstaff said.
"Jesús Luzardo is (an) enticing left-handed option, especially with the Marlins perpetually looking to cut payroll. He's not only talented but also more cost-effective compared to the other candidates listed."
Luzardo, 27, was one of the breakout stars of the 2023 season, racking up 208 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings and helping the Marlins to a surprise playoff berth. But in 2024, he made just 12 starts and pitched to a 5.00 ERA before landing on the injured list with a lumbar stress reaction.
No one can say with certainty what the Marlins' plan is right now, so it's unclear whether Luzardo is actually attainable via trade. But if the Red Sox can find a way to bring him into the fold, they'd be well-positioned to contend if the 2023 version of Luzardo shows up in 2025.
