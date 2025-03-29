Red Sox Phenom Predicted To Do Something Not Done For 18 Years
The Boston Red Sox have one of the most intriguing young players in baseball right now.
Boston opted to keep 22-year-old phenom Kristian Campbell on the big league roster. Through two games he's already picked up three base hits in seven at-bats. He's looked good so far and there's a real chance he could be end up picking up some hardware by the time the season ends if he can stay healthy.
The last time a Red Sox rookie won the American League Rookie of the Year Award was in 2007 when Dustin Pedroia did it. Now, Campbell already is getting some buzz. The Atheltic's Keith Law even predicted that he will get the award.
"AL Rookie of the Year: Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF, Boston Red Sox," Law said. "Campbell won the second base job in the waning days of spring training, and he’s likely to get a long runway even if he starts slow, giving him a big leg up on the competition for this honor. Other candidates include the Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez, Detroit’s Jackson Jobe, and Texas’ Kumar Rocker."
Campbell has looked good in a small sample size so far and is one of the most exciting young players the Red Sox have had in years. Boston has been great at developing young, offensive talent in recent years. Campbell is someone who could help the team for a long time and this season is just going to be the beginning.
