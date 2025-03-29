Two Former Red Sox Superstars Could Have Impact On 2025 Season
The Boston Red Sox made a big decision and decided to move superstar slugger Rafael Devers to designated hitter.
Devers surely didn't sound happy about the move initially, which isn't shocking. But, he has taken it in stride. Devers even talked after the game on Friday about how the conversation should shift made it clear that he is the designated hitter of the Red Sox.
It was a tough two games for him to begin the season, but it was just two games. There's been too much negative chatter about him already. It's somewhat surprising.
He's transitioning to a completely new role. It isn't super easy. It's a completely different preparation process and Devers is still transitioning after not being fully ready to go right at the beginning of Spring Training. It's not surprising that has had a somewhat slow start. Although it's too early to even call it a slow start. The team has just played two games. That's it.
Devers is working hard in his new role and MLB.com's Ian Browne shared that he is planning to speak to David Ortiz and JD Martinez about being the team's full-time DH.
"Rafael Devers said he hasn't talked to David Ortiz or J.D. Martinez yet about the art of being a DH, but indicated he will do so," Browne said.
This is a great idea. The closest comparison surely would be Ortiz. Transitioning from being a full-time infielder to DH isn't easy. There will be a learning curve.
