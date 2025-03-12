Red Sox Phenom Predicted To Make Opening Day Roster By Insider
The Boston Red Sox's roster is great, but there's obviously going to be tough decisions that need to be sorted out as we approach Opening Day.
Boston is going to have to trim down its active roster to 26 players and that's going to lead to sending some talented guys down to the minors. There also will be some guys that at least begin the season on the Injured List. All in all, we'll see some serious movement over the next two weeks and an interesting player to follow will be outfielder Roman Anthony.
The Boston phenom missed some time due to an illness, but is returning to the lineup on Wednesday. With Wilyer Abreu likely to miss Opening Day, there has been some buzz about the possibility of Anthony breaking camp with Boston. Getting sick for a few days could play a role for Anthony, but if he can pick up where he left off, maybe he'll surprise some people.
MLB.com's Ian Browne released his latest projection for the Opening Day roster on Tuesday and predicted that Anthony will crack the Opening Day roster.
"Outfielders (4): Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony, Rob Refsnyder," Browne said. "Wilyer Abreu is the team’s starting right fielder, but a viral illness has set him back several weeks, creating the chance he could open the season on the injured list. If that’s the case, Roman Anthony, the No. 2 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, could fill in until Abreu gets back.
"The Red Sox want to keep Rafaela in center this season after he spent his rookie year roaming between the infield and outfield. Refsnyder, per usual, will play against all lefty starters. Masataka Yoshida will enter this mix at some point, but he likely won’t be far enough along in his throwing program to open the season on the active roster."
If he can keep up his red-hot spring, maybe this will become a reality.
