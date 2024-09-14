Red Sox Phenom 'Will Be In Conversation' To Start Opening Day As No. 1 Prospect
The Boston Red Sox still are fighting for a playoff spot this season.
Boston will need a lot to go right over the next few weeks, but it still has a chance to make the playoffs. This statement alone would've shocked some people at the beginning of the season. Boston already has been better than many expected it to be.
The Red Sox should be even better next year. The Red Sox's young talent at the big league level will have another year under their belt. Boston will have plenty of money to spend in free agency. Plus, some of their top talent in the minor leagues is making some noise and are knocking on the big league door.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter even mentioned No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony as someone who "will be in the conversation" to start 2025 as the top prospect for Boston.
"Prospect Spotlight: The Red Sox Triple-A affiliate is loaded with top-tier prospect talent, as Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, and Kristian Campbell are all currently playing for Worcester, while Marcelo Mayer was as well before he was shut down for the remainder of the season with a lumbar strain," Reuter said. "Anthony, 20, will be in the conversation to start 2025 as the No. 1 prospect in baseball."
Anthony has had a meteoric rise in the Red Sox's farm system and certainly will play a massive role with Boston moving forward. Hopefully, it's as soon as Opening Day in 2025.
