Red Sox Showing Interest In Acquiring Surprising All-Star, Per Insider

Boston will be busy over the next few hours

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 28, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox may not be done adding to the starting rotation.

Boston entered trade season looking to improve the starting rotation and recently did so by acquiring James Paxton in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox's rotation has been very righty-heavy so Paxton adds another much-needed piece in general, but also helps add another layer because he is left-handed.

The Red Sox may not be done adding and reportedly have shown interest in Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"The demand for starting pitching is so intense that the Chicago White Sox might get their price for Crochet even with all the concerns about his availability for the postseason," Rosenthal said. "Crochet reportedly will not pitch in October unless a team that acquires him gives him a contract extension. But the way his innings total is mounting in his first professional season as a starter, he might not be available anyway.

"The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Baltimore Orioles have shown various levels of interest in Crochet, according to sources familiar with the White Sox's discussions."

Crochet would be a massive pickup for Boston if it matched Chicago's asking price. He is 25 years old and has been a star in his first full season as a starter. He earned his first All-Star nod and currently leads the American League in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings, and FIP. Plus, he is under team control beyond the 2024 season, which is massive.

Boston likely won't land him because Chicago is asking too much, but don't completely count the Red Sox out yet.

