Red Sox Predicted To Acquire Speedy SS As Potential Trevor Story Replacement
The future of the Boston Red Sox's shortstop position will be highly intriguing to follow.
Trevor Story, the current starter, is owed $50 million from 2026 to 2027, He's steadied his offensive production over the last two weeks, so it doesn't look like he'll lose his spot on the team this year, but that could be in play in seasons to come.
Meanwhile, top prospect Marcelo Mayer has shifted to third base during Alex Bregman's injury. If Bregman stays with the team next year, we could see Mayer take the reins at shortstop, but he's looked great at the hot corner and will likely stay there if Bregman leaves as a free agent.
What's clear is that after 2027, Story will be gone. And the Red Sox have other options in the prospect pipeline (most notably 19-year-old Franklin Arias), but that doesn't necessarily preclude them from drafting another shortstop.
On Friday, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa predicted that the Red Sox would select Georgia high school shortstop Daniel Pierce, a 6-foot, 185-pound speedster, with the 15th overall pick in next month's amateur draft.
"Pierce fits the mold of recent Red Sox picks (Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Kyle Teel, Marcelo Mayer, etc.) as a player with a mature approach, burgeoning pop, and a history of performing well against elite competition in showcase events," Axisa wrote.
"Boston has not used a first-round pick on a pitcher since Tanner Houck in 2017, and that was three front office regimes ago. No reason to think that will change this year. Pierce is a possibility for every team from pick No. 10 onward.
Pierce, 18, earns a 60 grade on the 20-80 scale for his speed from MLB.com. He also grades out as a 55 in hitting, fielding, and throwing.
High school position players can turn into almost anything, and Pierce's pedigree suggests he'd become an important part of the organization no matter what position he wound up playing.
