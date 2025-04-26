Red Sox Predicted To Add 'Catcher Of The Future' This Summer
The Boston Red Sox paid a pretty hefty price to bring ace Garrett Crochet to town this past offseason.
Boston clearly wanted a top-tier lefty starter and made Crochet a priority in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox. Clearly, that is the case as the Red Sox ended up trading catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth, and right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez.
Teel was right up there in Boston's prospect rankings with Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell before the trade was made. It was clear that Teel was going to end up being the team's catcher of the future, but now that likely will be the case with Chicago.
Boston has Connor Wong, Carlos Narváez, and Blake Sabol at the big league level, although Wong is injured. The Red Sox's catcher depth already has been talked about a lot this season and it's going to be interesting to see how the club addresses the depth.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Boston will end up using the No. 15 pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft to select North Carolina catcher Luke Stevenson.
"No. 15. Boston Red Sox: C Luke Stevenson, North Carolina," Reuter said. "After trading away 2023 first-round pick Kyle Teel in the Garrett Crochet blockbuster, the Red Sox are once again without a clear catcher of the future.
"Stevenson is a draft-eligible sophomore who has built off a fantastic freshman season by posting a 1.042 OPS with 13 home runs and more walks (47) than strikeouts (41) through 40 games. Caden Bodine (Coastal Carolina) and Ike Irish (Auburn) are the other catchers in the first-round conversation this year."
The Red Sox traded one high-end catcher prospect this year. Why not add another one?
