Red Sox Predicted To Add Potential Second Baseman Of The Future
The Boston Red Sox are just about one month away from having to make a difficult decision.
Who will the club take with the No. 15 pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft? We will find out on July 13th at the MLB Draft action begins to kick off. Mock drafts have already started to circulate and Baseball America's Carlos Collazo shared one on Monday that had the Red Sox selecting second baseman Gavin Kilen out of Tennessee.
"No. 15. Red Sox — Gavin Kilen, 2B, Tennessee," Collazo said. "I’d expect college hitters like Ike Irish, Brendan Summerhill and Marek Houston to come off the board before Kilen, but once that trio is gone, he’s as appealing a hitter as any. The Red Sox loved Kilen out of high school and drafted him in the 13th round. Now they have a chance to actually sign him.
"Steele Hall is another name that could make sense for the Red Sox. It’s also hard to avoid thinking about the success they might have with big power bats like Xavier Neyens or Jace LaViolette given Roman Anthony’s progress in their system."
Kilen is the No. 17 prospect in the draft class, per MLB.com, and already has a connect to Boston, as Collazo noted.
"With outstanding hand-eye coordination, a quick left-handed swing and feel for the barrel, Kilen continues to excel as a contact hitter," MLB.com said. "He tends to swing too often and chase breaking pitches, sometimes putting pitches in play without much authority and rarely drawing walks. He has shown more power with the Volunteers but may not have more than average raw pop, and while his hitting ability should enable him to get to most of it, he has yet to prove he can drive balls in the air with wood bats.
"Kilen's skills stand out more than his tools, with his speed and arm strength both grading as average. He has good actions and instincts but the game speeds up on him and his arm is a bit stretched at shortstop. He's a solid defender at second base and could develop in a similar fashion to fellow Wisconsin prep product Gavin Lux."
