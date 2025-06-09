Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gave Cryptic Rafael Devers Update
The Boston Red Sox faced off against the New York Yankees on Sunday night and came out on top to take two out of three games in the series.
Carlos Rodón was rolling early, but Boston was able to get to him and ended up coming out on top, 11-7.
There was a fair bit of drama and questions across social media during the game. For example, Rafael Devers hit a ball in the sixth inning and ran to first base slowly. There was immediate chatter about whether something was wrong or if it was a lack of hustle.
Manager Alex Cora addressed the noise after the game, as shared by MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith.
"Alex Cora on Rafael Devers' sixth inning ground ball: Q: Was that a lack of hustle or something else?
Cora: 'It wasn’t lack of hustle.' Q: Something going on with him (physically)? 'No. it wasn’t lack of hustle,' Cora said. 'We’ll leave it at that.' Q: Broadcast showed him grimacing. Does he have anything going that would merit it? 'No, I mean like we talk about it. And if he needs a blow, he needs a blow. The next one I told him to go hit it out of the ballpark and jog,'" Smith shared.
So, what does this mean? He didn’t exit the game and actually launched a long homer aferward.
If it wasn’t a lack of hustle, than the next most likely option seems to be some sort of injury, especially with the broadcast showing him grimacing. We should find out more quickly.
