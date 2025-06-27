Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With 7-Time All-Star In Trade To Tigers
Selling at the trade deadline was the last thing on the Boston Red Sox's mind coming into the season, but sometimes, the baseball gods have other plans.
At 40-42, the Red Sox have been a huge disappointment--especially in the wake of the Rafael Devers trade. They're 3-6 since then, currently rocking a five-game losing streak, and they seem to strike out a minimum of 10 times per game.
Boston still doesn't want to sell. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has stated his desire to add to the roster twice since trading his best hitter. But if the losing streak continues, they may have no choice but to unload at least one major asset before losing him to free agency.
That asset is closer Aroldis Chapman, who has been shockingly good so far in 2025. At age 37, he's still throwing over 100 miles per hour with regularity, and if he became available, he'd probably be the most coveted reliever on the market.
Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe registered a prediction on Friday. Selbe believes Chapman is headed to the Detroit Tigers, co-owners of the best record in baseball at 51-31, ahead of the Jul. 31 deadline.
"Playing for his fifth team in four years, Chapman could be headed for a sixth if the Red Sox continue their slide down the standings. And his form could ensure that the cost to acquire him is much steeper than a typical 37-year-old free agent to be," Selbe wrote.
"Chapman still touches triple digits regularly and keeps hitters guessing with his four-pitch mix. Even in his 16th season, he still looks plenty capable of anchoring a title contender’s bullpen. Prediction: Traded to Tigers."
With a 1.36 ERA and 14 saves in 15 chances, Chapman is on track to not only make his eighth All-Star Game, but perhaps to put up the best overall season of his 16-year career. It's stunning to see a 37-year-old fireballer keep up this string of dominance, but Chapman is a once-in-a-generation physical specimen.
There are a lot of enticing prospects in the Detroit system, though the cream of the crop is probably off limits. Could Boston steal a future starting catcher in Thayron Liranzo or a big first base bat in Josue Briceño?
It's not what any Red Sox fan wanted at the start of the season, but if the offense can't get its act together, trading Chapman might be the only way forward.
More MLB: How Did Red Sox's Kyle Harrison Perform In First Outing Since Rafael Devers Trade?