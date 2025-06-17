Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With .933 OPS Hitter In Phillies Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies are eyeing the trade market and might call the Boston Red Sox.
With a potent lineup and a top-tier rotation, the Phillies are poised for another deep playoff run, but their outfield depth remains a point of concern.
President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, known for his aggressive deadline deals, could be exploring options to add a right-handed bat.
One intriguing target from the Red Sox could provide the perfect platoon fit, offering versatility and offensive punch at a reasonable cost.
FanSided’s Matt Grazel recently highlighted this potential trade candidate who checks all the boxes for Philadelphia’s needs.
“Outfielder Rob Refsnyder, another Red Sox pending free agent, is a candidate to be traded," Grazel wrote.
"The Phillies should consider acquiring him, as he has experience playing all three outfield positions. He has played the most games in left field (172) in his career, followed by right (133) and center (54)."
"The Korean native would give the Phillies another right-handed hitter, which is what Dombrowski has targeted before for the club at last year's deadline," Grazel continued.
"Refsnyder presents a solid option that manager Rob Thomson could have confidence platooning in left with (Max) Kepler, or in center or right field if needed. The Boston outfielder represents an upgrade offensively for the Phillies outfield, aside from Nick Castellanos. Refsnyder has a .933 OPS, which is second among Red Sox hitters, and a line of .307/.400/.533 in 31 games. He has not been a full-time player during his 10 years in the majors and his one season in the minors. Thomson prefers platooning players in left field and center. Refsnyder would represent an ideal addition for Philadelphia in that regard. He would also not cost the Phillies as much in a trade as (Jarren) Duran.”
In 2025, Refsnyder has reminded everyone why he's a valuable asset. His .307/.400/.533 slash line through 31 games (.933 OPS) has given Red Sox manager Alex Cora no choice but to find playing time for him against lefties.
For a Phillies team chasing a World Series, Refsnyder could be the missing piece. His ability to mash lefties, play multiple positions, and thrive in a part-time role aligns with Thomson’s platoon-heavy approach.
